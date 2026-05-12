Shebbear College pupils have recently achieved notable successes in music, public speaking, and national competitions within the Performing Arts department.
Dolly Brookes and Cherrie Tong both received a Distinction in their Grade 8 music exams. Yvie Tilley represented the college at the ISA (Independent School Association) Young Musician Competition 2026, held at St Hilda’s College, University of Oxford, while Eleanor Foster reached the national finals of the ISA Public Speaking Competition.
Head of creative and performing arts at Shebbear College, Rebecca Sadler‑Smith, said: “Grade 8 is typically the highest qualification our pupils study for. It reflects the many hours they’ve dedicated to their instruments.”
The recent senior school production of Sister Act featured performances from across the cast, including Evie Highet as the main protagonist, Deloris Van Cartier.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.