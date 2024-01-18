Okehampton’s Fairplace Church is set to host an environment awareness and activity morning next Saturday (February 3) for the Climate Coalition’s “Show the Love” month.
The church, pictured, will open its doors for the morning and provide plant-based information and activities for everyone to encourage community and global engagement to tackle climate change.
Eco-volunteer Lynette Rogers, said: “We’re encouraging people to tackle climate change and protect nature. We’re focusing on plants, like moss - that’s big around Dartmoor - and flowers people can plant in their gardens for pollinators. It’s to get people to appreciate the small things they can do to show appreciation for nature.”
The activity morning will include the chance, learn about moss and the animals associated with it, create a communal flower garden model, make green heart flowers, sow flower seeds to take home, enjoy Fairtrade refreshments and to take part in the “Mossy Carpet.”
There are also plans to create an artwork out of the community-made green heart flowers that will go on show in the church’s window from next week. So far, several community groups have promised to send in member-made green heart flowers including OCRA (Okehampton and Community Recreation Association) and the Oak Tree Network at Castle Ham Lodge.
Fairplace Church is currently working towards an eco church accreditation as part of the eco church scheme, run by A Rocha, (meaning “The Rock” in Portuguese), a Christian-based community of conservation organisations.
The “Mossy Carpet” is a nationwide art project, organised by the Art and Energy Collective, which challenges Brits to make pompoms that are added to a length of felt to create a moss-like carpet.
So far, thousands of people have added pompoms and the Art and Energy Collective hopes to have made 50m of “carpet” by July this year.