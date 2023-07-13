Miss Risa, the owner and teacher, grew up in Canada where she trained in many styles of dance from the age of three. During this time, she had many opportunities to perform around her city as well as across North America. She was also fortunate enough to attend the summer dance programs of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet as well as the Joffrey Ballet School and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in New York. Whilst living in Vancouver, Miss Risa had the opportunity to work professionally on many music videos, commercials, and movies including Disney’s Descendants 2. In 2019, she decided she wanted to move to the UK, to continue her career there.