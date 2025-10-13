A COUNTY councillor has expressed ‘significant concerns’ following reports that the Government is considering extending the licensing hours of pubs.
Devon County Council’s member for Public Health, councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, said if the extension was enacted it would significantly impact on the authority’s work to reduce the harm caused by drinking.
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin was joined in her concern by council’s director of Public Health, Steve Brown.
Tt was widely reported on Thursday, October 9 that pubs, clubs and restaurants could be allowed to extend their opening hours.
In July, Devon County Council endorsed a nine-point plan to reduce alcohol deaths in Devon.
According to the data compiled in its latest annual Public Health report, alcohol is one of the main causes of preventable ill health, disability, and premature death in Devon.
In Devon alcohol-related deaths have increased by over 18 per cent (2006 – 2023) while deaths of under 75s from alcoholic liver disease has increased by over 40 per cent since (2001 – 2023) and hospital admissions have increased by 46 per cent in just seven years (2017 to 2023).
In response our cabinet supported nine recommendations which include working with all partners on the development of a Devon alcohol strategy, working with licencing authorities to limit the growth of licenced premises in problem areas, education and prevention work in schools and working with partners on the building blocks for good health including, employment and housing and community safety.
But Councillor Cottle Hunkin said that the move to extend hours would run ‘counter’ to the government’s stated aim to reduce the harm caused by alcohol.
Councillor Cottle-Hunkin said: ‘I am surprised and really disappointed that the government is considering this.
‘Right now, in Devon, we are seeing lives being cut short, families losing loved ones and people struggling to hold down a job all because of alcohol.
‘The harms caused by alcohol are significant with treatment services seeing many more people with established liver disease after years of heavy drinking.
‘To me it makes no sense to try and boost growth through longer licencing hours when it would increase the availability of alcohol, and put extra pressure on over stretched support, addiction services, emergency services and health and mental health services.
‘It is these services who have to pick up the pieces. I have no doubt it will impact the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes the most.
‘It should remain the right of local councils to decide on opening hours within their specific areas, in consultation with the local community’.
Steve Brown said: ‘The evidence clearly shows that a critical lever for reducing the harm caused by alcohol is our close working relationship with licencing authorities and regulating when and where you can buy alcohol.
‘The harm caused by alcohol comes in many forms and extends beyond physical health; it affects relationships, employment, and financial stability and harms families and communities.
‘As Director of Public Health I will be contributing a response to the Government ‘Call for Evidence’, as well as liaising with my regional colleagues to raise our concerns’.
