But the highlight of the weekend was a magic lantern show which brought the pop-up museum to a close on the Sunday. There were two performances of the show where the audience saw slides that most likely had not been seen for 100 years. The Victorian magic lantern was found in a cupboard during the refurbishment of the centre. So far as is known, it belonged to a shoemaker called Samuel Taylor who lived in the town’s square. His grandson, who died in 2002, inherited the lantern which was found with slides and notes on the slides. It was made by a London firm, William Tyler, which was opposite Waterloo Station.