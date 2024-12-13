A not-for profit company in Hatherleigh ask for support as social care providers are “facing a crisis”.
Made-Well CIC is asking people to sign a petition to prevent an increase of National Insurance (NIC) on the social care sector.
They said: “The increase will put an even greater strain on a sector already dealing with severe funding and staffing issues. This increase could force providers to make tough decisions, such as wage freezes, cuts to services, or even closures—jeopardising the quality of care for vulnerable people.”
“We believe all social care providers should be exempt from this NIC increase. This will help ensure they can continue providing the support and care that so many depend on.”