Sir Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon, visited South Zeal to congratulate Ruairi, a South Tawton Primary School student and winner of his Christmas card competition.
Mel presented a prize to Ruairi and thanked all pupils for their creative entries.
During his visit, Mel met with headteacher Emma Goodwin and staff, thanking them for their dedication and support of pupils.
Sir Mel said: “It was a pleasure to visit South Tawton Primary School and congratulate the winning student. I was also delighted to meet the staff and thank them for their hard work and commitment to their pupils.”
Emma Goodwin said: “We were delighted to welcome Sir Mel to South Tawton Primary School. The pupils thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the Christmas Card competition, and it was wonderful to celebrate the winner together.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.