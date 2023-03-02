Entries for ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards 2023 for this year’s competition are being sought from new build and re-engineered schemes in the South West above and below £8m, completed at any point in 2022, either as an entire project or a major phase. Entries are also welcome from temporary schemes. Graduate civil engineers and civil engineering apprentices can apply for an individual award in recognition of early career talent and achievement.
In 2022, The Dartmoor Line, between Okehampton and Exeter won the coveted Showcase Award and the Community Award in recognition of outstanding community engagement and the benefits it brings to rural communities.
Miranda Housden, regional director of ICE South West, said: 'The often-hidden world of civil engineering continues to make a powerful contribution to improving people’s lives across the South West. This infrastructure connects communities through transport improvements, helps to protect homes and businesses with flood alleviation schemes and upgrades the facilities and systems needed to secure the region’s water and energy supply.
'The ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards are an opportunity to turn the spotlight on the role of civil engineers in creating a cleaner, greener, more resilient, and sustainable future for the region. We welcome entries from every corner of the South West that demonstrate the creativity of civil engineers in solving infrastructure problems, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and adding social value for the greater good.'
There are 10 project awards, including the Showcase Award, Resilience Award, Community Award and Collaboration Award. The public also has the chance to bestow the South West People’s Choice Award on their favourite scheme via a free online vote. Individual awards are given to the Apprentice of the Year and the Graduate of the Year.