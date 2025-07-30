THE NHS is urging people to have the lifesaving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as part of a push to eliminate cervical cancer in the South West.
GP practices will be sending invitations to patients aged 16-25 whose records show they did not get their HPV vaccination in school in an effort to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.
The vaccine is routinely offered each year to boys and girls in Year 8 (aged 12-13) to help protect them against catching the HPV infection which causes nearly all cervical cancers, and is linked to cancers of the mouth, throat and genitals.
While, in the 2023/24 academic year, 77.9% of girls and 72.8% of boys aged 14-15 in the South West were vaccinated by Year 10, the NHS say there are believed to be many people aged 16-25 who were not jabbed at school.
As such, GPs will be contacting those who have not got an HPV vaccination on their records in a bid to reach as many of these people as possible.
Dr Alasdair Wood, consultant in health protection and vaccine preventable disease lead at UKHSA South West said: “We know that uptake of the HPV vaccination in young people has fallen significantly since the pandemic, leaving many many thousands across the country at greater risk of HPV-related cancers.
“This is a real concern as each HPV vaccine, now just a single dose offered in schools, gives a young person good protection against the devastating impact of these cancers, which includes cervical, genital, mouth and throat cancers.
“This new catch-up campaign is a really important opportunity for us to make sure that no teenage girl or boy, young woman or man is denied that protection.”
