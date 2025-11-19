South West Water is reminding customers of the simple steps they can take to protect their homes against burst pipes.
A sudden drop in temperature such as this can lead to issues across the water network.
When temperatures drop and water freezes and turns into ice it expands by nearly ten per cent, which stops the flow of water through pipes.
This can cause even new pipes to split, often resulting in leaks and bursts which can cause flooding and damage to homes and gardens.
Martin Pipe, South West Water’s customer leakage manager, said: “Every winter, we see a high number of bursts both on our network and on our customers’ private pipes due to freezing conditions.
“When this happens, our teams work hard around the clock to keep the taps flowing for our customers.
“Alongside these efforts, there are lots of things our customers can do to prepare their homes for cold weather and prevent leaks and bursts from causing significant damage to their properties.”
Tips to protect your homes from freezing weather:
Wrap up your pipes and water tanks with lagging – especially those in unheated areas such as lofts, garages or gardens.
Find your inside stop tap (usually under the kitchen sink or where the pipework enters your property) and make sure you can turn it off if you discover a leak or burst.
Leave the heating on low if you go away, check your central heating boiler has been serviced, bleed your radiators – this will improve efficiency and reduce the risk of radiator pipes freezing, keep the contact details of a reputable plumber on hand, check your meter to see if you have a leak. Details of how to do this at: https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/leaks
Although underground, your service pipe may also be affected by the colder temperatures. When the ground freezes it hardens and can cause underground pipes to move, sometimes leading to leaks and bursts’
Here’s how to check for leaks underground and what to do when you find one. You may see visible water escaping within your garden or experience lower pressure and maybe even no water, often these leaks are not visible.
The service pipe on your property will be private and it is your responsibility to repair and maintain this.
For advice on how to carry out a leak test to know if you may have a service pipe leak visit https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/household/help-support/report-a-problem/leaks#form
You may find that you are covered by household insurance or have specialist insurance if you do have a leak so do check this first.
For a list of private contractors who can carry out repairs, visit WaterSafe at www.watersafe.org.uk or by calling 0333 207 9030.
What to do if you have frozen pipes:
If you don't have any water, check with neighbours. If they still have water, your pipes may be frozen.
Check pipes for signs of a split – a leak or burst will not occur until the water has thawed: turn off the supply using the internal stop tap.
If the central heating and other water heating appliances are already on, keep them on. However, if they are currently turned off do not be tempted to switch them on to thaw frozen pipes as this could cause damage.
Drain the cold water system only by flushing the toilet and opening cold taps over sinks and baths. If you don't find any damage, turn on all the taps and thaw the frozen pipe using a warm towel or hot water bottle wrapped in a towel.
When the pipes have thawed and you're sure no damage or leak has occurred, turn off the taps and slowly switch the supply back on using the internal stop tap.
Recheck the pipes now that they are under pressure and check again for signs of damage or a leak before switching on water heating appliances.
If you discover a leak or burst pipe, call a reputable plumber immediately. South West Water supports approved contractor schemes and a list of approved contractors can be found on the WaterSafe website or by calling 0333 207 9030.
For more information and advice on preparing for freezing temperatures, including which pipes are your responsibility in and outside the home, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ye7bp9m5
