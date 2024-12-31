POLICE are urging residents in the South Zeal area to stay vigilant following a recent string of burglaries.
The force has recommended people make sure their windows and doors are locked even when at home, to use outdoor security lighting or timers to deter intruders, and to avoid leaving valuables visible through windows or doors.
“Please take precautions to secure your property and report anything suspicious to us immediately,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
If you see anything unusual, telephone 101 or report it online. In an emergency, dial 999.