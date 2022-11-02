Reverend Paul Seaton-Burn, team rector of the Whiddon Parishes then blessed the hall and rededicated it to those that were lost in both wars. The management committee’s current longest serving committee member, Teresa Guscott, with over 32 years service, cut the ribbon to unveil the new commemorative slate plaque adjacent to the engraved foundation stones at the front of the hall. These original stones were paid for by individual subscription, to help fund the hall’s original construction in 1922.