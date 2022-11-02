South Zeal Victory Hall’s centenary celebrated in style
Originally built to commemorate those lost in the First World War, as well as to provide a much needed community building, last Sunday saw the centenary of the opening of South Zeal Victory Hall.
Truly celebrated in style, over 200 locals gathered to enjoy the entertainment, speeches, tea party and photo exhibition of events held in the hall over the years.
After Hatherleigh Silver Band had valiantly played through a deluge of rain at the start, South Tawton Parish Council’s chairman, Councillor Andrew Sampson explained how the council had been involved with the Victory Hall from the outset, as well as remembering that his own grandfather had been a member of the original organising committee, the council being the custodian trustees of the hall.
Jane White, Chair of the Victory Hall Management Committee, as well as also serving as a parish councillor, went on to talk about how much the hall has been used over the century and the work involved in its upkeep.
Reverend Paul Seaton-Burn, team rector of the Whiddon Parishes then blessed the hall and rededicated it to those that were lost in both wars. The management committee’s current longest serving committee member, Teresa Guscott, with over 32 years service, cut the ribbon to unveil the new commemorative slate plaque adjacent to the engraved foundation stones at the front of the hall. These original stones were paid for by individual subscription, to help fund the hall’s original construction in 1922.
Local Morris sides Cogs and Wheels, and Tinners also braved the rain to dance in the street outside with later indoor entertainment from the village’s own shanty singers Mariners Away, a longer set from Hatherleigh Silver Band, as well as other well known local performers.
A magnificent tea party of endless cake and scones, all baked by volunteers, saw the hall packed to capacity during the afternoon’s festivities. The overflow of visitors enjoying the photography exhibition in the adjacent committee room also proved very popular. Partly using photos from the archive of South Tawton and District Local History Group, which is housed in the hall, and partly showing images supplied by locals just for this exhibition.
Jane was overjoyed by the afternoon’s success ‘thanking all those who had provided the entertainment, the children of South Tawton Primary School and 1st South Zeal Brownies for making magnificent bunting to display in the hall, the kitchen helpers and party food contributors and the rest of her committee for organising the event.
