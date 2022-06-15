South Zeal’s Zale Fayre is on

South Zeal’s annual Zale Fayre is set to take place on July 2-3 from 2-6pm this year to raise money for the South Zeal Recreation Ground.

The day will consist of family fun and games including duck races, music and dancing from local groups, a barbecue, bar and various stalls offering a range of items from bric-a-brac to refreshments.

The first day of the event will also see the official opening of the newly refurbished tennis court at 2pm. Members from the Denbrook Wind Turbine Community at North Tawton, who granted the recreation ground over £17,000 to cover the cost of refurbishing the courts, will attend to cut the ribbon.