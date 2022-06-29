Okehampton police officers are set to carry out a speed check on Crediton Road next month as local police identified it as a speeding hotspot.

The check is due to take place on July 14 and will run together with St James Primary School.

Matt Hawke, neighbourhood beat manager for Okehampton Police, said: ‘We would consider speed checks anywhere where we deem there to be a problem, our main areas in Okehampton are Crediton Road and Exeter Road.’

The news comes following a speed check in Whiddon Down two weeks ago after residents voiced their concerns over speeding in the area.