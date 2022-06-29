Speed check on Crediton Road
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 5th July 2022 11:00 am
Share
Police officers carried out speed checks (Okehampton Police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton police officers are set to carry out a speed check on Crediton Road next month as local police identified it as a speeding hotspot.
The check is due to take place on July 14 and will run together with St James Primary School.
Matt Hawke, neighbourhood beat manager for Okehampton Police, said: ‘We would consider speed checks anywhere where we deem there to be a problem, our main areas in Okehampton are Crediton Road and Exeter Road.’
The news comes following a speed check in Whiddon Down two weeks ago after residents voiced their concerns over speeding in the area.
The police have not yet confirmed that any speed checks will take place on Exeter Road.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |