Speeding concerns

Police officers carried out speed checks in Whiddon Down last Wednesday (June 15) following concerns raised by residents over speeding problems in the area.

The police reported that several motorists, local to the area, were stopped and issued tickets for excess speed and other offences.

They posted on social media that they hoped their work in Whiddon Down would raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and increase road safety.

The news has prompted other residents in Okehampton and the surrounding area to take to social media and ask the police to carry out extra speed checks in well-known speeding hotspots.

Residents named Crediton Road as a particular concern noting that it was not uncommon to see cars and large trucks breaking the 30 mile per hour speed limit, making it difficult for pedestrians to judge when to cross the road.