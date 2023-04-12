SpeedoMick, the famous fundraiser walking thousands of miles from John O'Groats to Lands End in his Speedos is passing through West Devon today.
He is not letting the adverse weather conditions of today stop him and has reached Okehampton this afternoon. Mick has around 120 miles left until he reaches the end of his epic journey to Lands End and has already raised a staggering £175,000.
SpeedoMick is the founder of the SpeedoMick Foundation, which aims to support vulnerable young people by providing education opportunities, relieving poverty and offering help with mental or physical health. Mick was inspired to start the charity following his own experiences with homelessness, alcoholism and drug addiction.
For more information visit www.thespeedomickfoundation.org.