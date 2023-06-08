Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council opposed the most recent variation of the planning application for a 3G sports pitch at St James Primary School at the last meeting (June 6).
With one abstention, all councillors resolved to oppose the application on the grounds that the new proposal does not resolve the current issues raised by residents which include loss of privacy to neighbouring properties and the overbearing nature of the proposed fence.
Instead the parish council has suggested that the pitch be built in accordance with the original plan which was previously granted planning permission.
The Hamlets’ decision mirrors that of the town council which also resolved to oppose the application.