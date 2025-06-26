A primary school in Okehampton is set to get a lollipop lady - or gentleman - after securing funding for the role.
St James CofE Primary School has received news that its application for funding for a dedicated school crossing guard has been approved, following ongoing concerns from staff, parents, and the wider community about children crossing busy Crediton Road outside school.
The successful application by the school will see a funded ‘school crossing patrol officer’ role created to help safeguard children during peak travel times.
Located on Crediton Road, a busy route which currently has no permanent crossing point, the school has long been dedicated to ensuring pupils are kept safe while travelling to and from school.
Other ongoing efforts by the school, part of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, to educate its pupils on the importance of road safety have included workshops for all pupils on road safety run by community police liaison officers.
Year 5 pupils also have had the chance to assist police officers in performing speed checks on passing cars to help educate the community.
Maria Hazlewood, headteacher at St James CofE Primary School, said: “This is a hugely welcome step forward for our school community. We’ve been working hard to address the lack of a safe crossing and we’re pleased to now have this interim measure in place while longer-term improvements are being planned. The new crossing guard will not just help reassure parents and keep pupils but also help make the whole community safe.”
The local authority is currently working on plans to install a permanent crossing outside the school, but the introduction of a trained patrol officer will offer immediate reassurance and a practical safety solution in the meantime.
The position is now open to job seekers, and local residents with an interest in helping protect young people are encouraged to apply.
