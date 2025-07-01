An arrest warrant has been put out for a 27-year-old-man from Dorset for allegedly drug driving in Okehampton.
Thomas Parker, of Frys Close in Portesham has been accused of driving without insurance, with the incorrect licence and for driving under the influence of cocaine on the A30 near Sourton Cross last December.
The defendant was allegedly 80 times the drug driving limit for cocaine in the UK.
Parker was driving a black Volvo XC60 on December 18, 2024 when he was stopped by police.
The defendant had his first sentencing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on June 26, 2025.
A warrant for arrest without bail has been enforced.
