A 36-year-old man from Hatherleigh has been jailed for breaching bail conditions while awaiting sentencing for assault and coercive control of a woman.
Robert Souness, of Groves Fishleigh, would not let the woman out on her own, would read through her Facebook account and insisted that the woman end her relationship with her daughter.
He also assaulted her up on two occasions in April this year.
He indicated guilty to the charges at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on June 26, 2025.
The defendant admitted to breaking his bail conditions by contacting the woman on June 24, 2025.
For domestic abuse support, call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on: 0808 2000 247.
