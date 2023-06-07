Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council approved to grant the Friends of St James CE Primary School with £500 to go towards the cost of play equipment for the children.
At its most recent meeting (June 6), Hamlets councillors to grant money towards the play area fund to provide the children with a place to play.
A member of the public attended the meeting to raise the issue with councillors, saying that the equipment was especially important because school does not yet have a playing field.
The friends group have raised £17.8k already towards the cost of the equipment but have a target of £20k and hope to install the equipment before the summer holidays.