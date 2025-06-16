BOW Bears Pre-School has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

A fundraising party was held to mark the milestone at Bow Village Hall on Saturday afternoon, June 14.

It featured music, balloons, games, food, crafts, various stalls, cake, a raffle and more.

“In 50 years the pre-school has come a long way – from being a volunteer-run playgroup to now a fully-fledged pre-school,” a spokesperson said.

“In recent years the pre-school has opened its wraparound care services to children attending its service and the local primary school, school holiday clubs, opened up its provision to babies under two and received a fantastic Ofsted among many other amazing achievements.

“We are currently raising money to build our own permanent building, having run out of our local village hall since we began.”