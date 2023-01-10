Chair of Dartmoor IMB Colin Stares said: ‘While the prison has managed over the last year to keep prisoners and staff safe during the latter stages of the pandemic, the challenge will be to improve outcomes for prisoners in purposeful activity, education, and resettlement over the next year. Major improvements in the buildings and equipment and investing in support for the growing numbers of elderly prisoners are essential. Local prison management, staff members and contractors work hard and flexibly to maintain day-to-day safety and security, within unsatisfactory circumstances and constraints.’