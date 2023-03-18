a WEST Devon leisure centre has installed a new stained-glass plaque to commemorate a local mother following her passing in March 2020.
Mary-Anne Hamer was a renowned swimmer at Parklands leisure centre in Okehampton and swam there every morning since it opened in October 2004; she had moved with her daughters Ella and Lucy Creamer and their father Steve to Devon in 2001.
Ella and Lucy, who now both live in London, were visiting home in Okehampton the weekend before last and went to see the new plaque for the first time on Mother’s Day.
Ella said: ‘The plaque was put in place two weeks ago but this is the first time we saw it. Swimming was a form of meditation for mum, and her love for water has passed on to Lucy and I as we used to train with the Okehampton Otters every week. We even have a Boxing Day tradition of swimming at Cullever Steps with some local families.’
Lucy said: ‘It’s so kind that Parklands has allowed us to install a plaque to represent my mother’s love for swimming, it means so much to our family. Current swimmers that used to swim with our mum get to see it each morning and it’s as if she’s swimming there every day, just like she used to.’
In April 2006, Mary-Anne hit headlines when she raised more than £700 for new books at Ella and Lucy’s school (Boasley Cross Primary) by swimming further than she ever had before, completing 300 lengths of the Parklands swimming pool in a sponsored challenge.
After swimming her 300th length at the time, Mary-Anne had told the Times how much she had enjoyed the challenge and said she felt as though she could have still gone on.
She was also well known by staff at the centre and friends with many of the other morning swimmers.
Ella added: ‘We’re really happy with it, we felt quite emotional — it’s so lovely to have something there in memory of our Mum. It works really well having the light over it, it makes it look like the water is shimmering.’
The original design for the plaque was by Harry Parker from Southcott. It was converted to stained glass by Amanda Woods Glass Art in Bath and framed and engraved by Phil Harvey from Bow (near Crediton).
Mary-Anne’s partner Steve chose stained glass to achieve the effect of water when downlit and make it unusual, in art deco style. The girls and their dad also had another made for their family home.
Steve said: ‘To me the plaque embodies the essence of Mary-Anne’s affinity with water. She spent a large proportion of her life in it, especially in Okehampton.’