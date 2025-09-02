FEARS of a ‘stop the boats’ flag demonstration turning ugly in Tavistock’s Bedford Square were allayed on Friday, August 29 after a big turnout of ‘stand up to racism’ campaigners.
After social media suggested a flag protest of the kind seen nationally could be heading for the central town meeting point, local peace campaigners swung into action.
As a result, the usual Friday evening assembly of the Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) was joined by ‘stand up to racism’ campaigners from as far afield as Exeter, with turnout numbering at least 60.
Among them was Andrew Pratt, from Tavistock, with a homemade ‘Peace not flags’ sign.
Also present from the younger generation was Ezra Rickman, from Exeter, who said: “I heard about the flag protest and I wanted to be here. I’m sick of these jingoistic demonstrations which are not a representation of British pride.”
Meanwhile, at the other end of the square, near the Guildhall, a handful of protesters bearing England flags were explaining their pitch.
Darren Grylls, of Tavistock, was holding aloft a St George flag.
‘Basically I’m supporting the country and everything that is going on. I just want the English people to have what they ware entitled to, to see veterans off the streets and places for the homeless, everything like that.”
Did he think the refugees coming over on small boats were stopping this? “Partly, yes.”
Andy Cairns, from Tavistock Stand up to Racism, said: “We wanted to make sure that as many people were here as possible so there wasn’t any kind of confrontation, for the peace protesters, and the turnout has been great. It shows that people that are considerate and welcoming are stronger than the voices of hate and division. We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe and people weren’t intimidated.”
Local police were present and the evening passed off peacefully.
