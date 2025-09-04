St Ann’s Chapel’s recent scarecrow trail was a big success.
The event saw residents put huge efforts into their scarecrows, which were then displayed outside their homes in the last week of August.
First prize went to Hairy Farmer Joe created by grandma and granddaughter duo Maggie and Matilda Vanstone, with help from dad Julian.
Runner up was Land Girl Lil, created by Lynn and Neil Pope.
The people’s choice, voted by the village, was Power Ranger Pethick, created by Claire Pethick and Adam Ridley and daughter Darcie Ridley.
John Wells, the chair of the St Ann’s Chapel Community Group, gave out rosettes and cash prizes at a picnic in the park on the St Ann’s Chapel playing field on Sunday, August 31, at the end of scarecrow trail week.
