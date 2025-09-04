“People get inured – with the best will in the world it can happen to anyone,’ he said. “You can twist your ankle on a rock or break your ankle. The ground on the moor is very uneven. We also go out looking for missing persons. They can be people who have got themselves lost and then there are ‘vulnerable people’. These can be people who are maybe suffering from Alzheimer’s and sometimes they can be people who don’t want to be found, but who other people care for. We also carry out river rescues.”