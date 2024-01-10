County councillor Andrea Davis, said: "Contrary to speculation the name of the second Okehampton station has not been confirmed yet. Devon County Council, GWR and Network Rail are in discussions about a potential name which allows the rail industry to maximise the proposed business case submitted to the Department of Transport, taking into account he location and the facilities it offers. We are not rushing this decision, there is still plenty of time before the station is due to open. It is vital that we carefully consider how we can attract new passengers to the station, to grow the Dartmoor line even further and continue to celebrate its success since opening.@