On SAturday (February 25) the Charter Hall in Okehampton opened for the West Devon Mayor’s and Okehampton Mayor’s joint coffee morning to raise money for their chosen charities.
West Devon Mayor Caroline Mott and Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley hosted the event which saw hundreds attend to enjoy tea, coffee, cake, a wide range of stalls to browse and even a raffle. As a sign that spring will soon be on its way, tables were also adorned with vases of daffodils.
Along with representatives from the mayors’ chosen charities, the event also attracted a number of representatives from other charities including Okehampton Guide Dogs and Everything Okehampton which set up stalls selling a wide range of merchandise from bags, fridge magnets and stationery.
The amount raised, which has yet to be officially confirmed, will be split between Cllr Tolley’s chosen charity, Dream-A-Way, and Cllr Mott’s, the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team.
Dream-A-Way is an Exeter-based charity which offers disabled people and their families, or those with life-affecting health problems, the chance to go on their dream holiday or adventure. Since it was established in 1993, the charity has helped over 15,000 across Devon.
The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team was established as a mountain rescue team to help those injured or lost on the moors. All rescuers are volunteers and the charity receives no government funding.