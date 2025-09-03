This year’s record hot weather has created a tourism boom in West Devon, boosting the economy.
Anecdotally, visitor attractions and other destinations report the highest number of visitors since the pandemic. This experience seems to buck the national trend with hospitality sites in the area, especially those on Dartmoor, thriving, while many are closing nationally.
There have been noticeably more foreign number plates and accents in our towns over the past six months with European tour buses and cars filling the coach parks.
Although there are no statistics, Americans appear in towns such as Okehampton and Tavistock in disproportionately high numbers, invariably seeking out their heritage links.
Tavistock centre has also experienced a mini-renaissance itself with fewer empty units than a few years ago as businesses either expand, relocate or move into the town.
The news comes as traders and local authorities work together to provide more special events as competition increases between town centres to attract tourists and shoppers.
Janna Sanders, Tavistock Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) manager, said: "The summer period in Tavistock saw a fantastic mix of visitors coming from far and wide.
“Many businesses have reported an uplift in footfall and sales, calling it the best summer trading period since the covid pandemic.
“Local support has been strong and we have been working on increasing the number of coach parties coming to the town – all of which brings a renewed sense of optimism to the high street.
“It's wonderful to witness Tavistock bustling once again and to see so many people enjoying what our market town has to offer."
There has been a strong showing from abroad with most visitors coming from Norway, closely followed by Germany and the States (Illinois, San Diego, Itacha (NY State), Virginia and Phoenix.
Other countries sending tourists include Australia, France, Litchenstein, Hungary, Switzerland and Finland. Additionally, many also come from further afield in the UK including Scotland, Ireland and Wales and in this country, from Kent, Lincolnshire, Bolton in Greater Manchester and Abingdon in Oxfordshire, to name but a few.
Mike Coombes, sales and marketing manager, for Warm Welcome Hotels (the Two Bridges, near Princetown, and the Bedford in Tavistock), said the summer had proved busy at both locations with new and returning loyal customers.
He said: “Whilst the economic climate is not without its challenges, we have certainly had a busy summer at both the Bedford Hotel in Tavistock and the Two Bridges Hotel in the heart of Dartmoor.
“We are privileged to have many loyal guests who return each year, but have also seen many guests visiting for the first time, thanks to the strong and enduring appeal of Dartmoor and Devon, and with all the advantages of holidaying a little closer to home.
“Our focus on providing a true taste of Devon, with traditional hospitality and award-winning food from very local ingredients, is also key to our customer offering.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.