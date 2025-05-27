Bere Alston Carnival was a resounding success last weekend with a colourful procession of walkers and floats which entertained villagers through the village and on the recreation field.
The theme of heroes and heroines appealed to all ages, with adults and youngsters alike dressed in their chosen super heroes and superpower costumes.
The procession included groups such as Brownies and Rainbows, Bere Alston Beavers, Bere Alston Trekkers running club, Tracey’s Childminders, Bere Ferrers WI, Collytown Stud (with their miniature Shetland ponies) and individuals as well as a tractor rally and vintage cars. Competition classes included walkers, floats, tractors and best vehicle for which cash prizes were awarded.
Supporting attractions drawing the crowds were a dog attraction, a car boot and table top sales, refreshments and numerous stalls.