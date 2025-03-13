Okehampton College teachers and pupils thanked the freemasons for a £250 donation to support neurodiverse pupils with extra activities.
Darren Grey, of Okehampton Freemasons presented the cheque to teachers Sue Hanson and Niki Lloyd and two students.
Sue Hanson said: “The £250.00 will be used taking the students surfing and a day at the beach. This will be a great experience for them in making friends and trying something new and out of their comfort zone. We are truly grateful for the kind donation.”
Chris Hodgson, Secretary of the Okehampton Freemasons said: “We were really pleased to be able to support this valuable and important project.”