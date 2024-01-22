Last week Okehampton Lions and Okehampton Rotary Club representatives presented the ladies walking netball group with a cheque each to help the sports goup afford a secure equipment storage box.
After the netballers approached the two clubs, Lions and Rotarians each agreed to fund half the costs of the storage box and visited the old gym at Okehampton College, where the ladies practise, to present the group with two £115 cheques - together making up the full cost of the storage box.
Founder of the walking netball group Wendy Raymond thanked the two clubs for their support.
Okehampton’s walking netball group has been running since 2017 when it was started for older female athletes who were no longer able to run as well as they once could.