A SWATHE of strong winds is set to hit Devon early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, and the Met Office has updated its Yellow Warning.
The warning now covers from 6am to 8pm and the Met Office gives the reason for the update as: ‘Area affected by strong winds has been extended, with the end time of the warning brought forward. Impact likelihood has also been increased.
‘West or northwest winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.
‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south and west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60-70 mph during Wednesday morning. 'Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.’