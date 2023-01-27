Inspired by our recent holiday… jerk chicken, rice ‘n’ peas
To make the jerk marinade blend spring onions, onions, ginger, garlic, fresh chillies, dried thyme, allspice, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, and brown sugar. You want to make a spicy sweet and salty paste.
Whatever chicken you fancy using is fine, I like thighs best because of the extra fat and flavour, but it doesn’t matter. Cut through some of the flesh to allow the marinade to really penetrate. Then add the marinade and rub through thoroughly. It’s best to wear some gloves if you can. Leave this in the fridge overnight if you can.
When you’re ready to cook, use a roasting dish for the chicken and put some chunks of fresh lime in with it. It’ll take roughly between 30 and 45 minutes to cook, depending on which pieces of meat you use.
Once it’s in the oven it’s time to make the rice n peas.
Rinse some basmati rice in cold water. In a saucepan add the rice, some coconut milk, garlic, dried thyme, ground allspice and salt. Cover with cold water and then bring the pan to the boil. Once it comes to the boil reduce the heat to a simmer and pop a lid on for 10 minutes. Then add some drained, tinned kidney beans, give it a stir, and pop the lid back on for another five minutes or so. You want the rice to be fluffy and the liquid to have been absorbed.
Serve the chicken and rice together with some of the roast lime squeezed over the top. Spice it up with some extra hot sauce if you like, but I prefer mine not too spicy.