Rinse some basmati rice in cold water. In a saucepan add the rice, some coconut milk, garlic, dried thyme, ground allspice and salt. Cover with cold water and then bring the pan to the boil. Once it comes to the boil reduce the heat to a simmer and pop a lid on for 10 minutes. Then add some drained, tinned kidney beans, give it a stir, and pop the lid back on for another five minutes or so. You want the rice to be fluffy and the liquid to have been absorbed.