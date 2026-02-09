Crucial advice to help parents recognise if their child is being subjected to coercion and control and how to talk to them about it has been shared by a newly expanded community safety partnership.
It is designed to empower parents and carers by raising awareness of the community safety risks and challenges faced by young people such as pornography, drugs and alcohol and relationships, while providing simple tips to support them.
The successful programme is now being expanded further thanks to funding of £100,000 being provided by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC).
The money will help towards delivering important work including live online sessions to parents, carers and professionals, a Let’s Talk Dad’s Campaign and themed sessions such as misogyny.
Rebecca Hewitt, Teignbridge District Council strategy and policy manager and chair of South Devon and Dartmoor Community Safety Partnership spoke about the Let’s Talk project - which has already had engaged with nearly 9,000 parents - after she was invited to be a ‘VIP’ guest in the third episode of new podcast series Your VIP (Your Voice in Policing).
She said: “As a society now, we kind of expect parents to be nutritionists, to be psychiatrists and to be educationalists. There’s so much pressure on parents. The theme of Let's Talk is very much be a parent, love, support, listen and develop communication.
“For example, a 15 year old girl is in a relationship and starts really well. Maybe the family know them then as the relationship starts to develop, that young girl kind of retracts from her friends. She maybe dresses differently and her behaviour starts to change.
“We see control and coercion in relationships with young people far too often. Our social media and our pornography is where a lot of young people are drawing their life experiences. The online world, is telling them that's how it's supposed to be.”
Advising how parents can best speak to their child if they have concerns, she said: “One of the things that we talk about in Let's Talk is the last thing you want to do is sit your child down right in front of you and say, ‘let's talk about this’. Use a social media story to talk about the circumstance rather than make it about them or do it side by side on a drive somewhere.
“We also talk to parents very much around being ready when you start that conversation, to not react with judgement and be really clear, and reinforce that you will always be there for them and you care from really early on which is why we've started working with parents at pre-school.
Asked for advice for parents who may be worried that asking difficult questions could mean their children stopped talking to them, Rebecca said: “The big thing for us is don't be afraid, but it won't go away if you don't try and get a solution. So pushing somebody away a bit for a little bit might be something that you have to accept, but if you're continually telling them that you love them, that you will always be there for them, those things do matter and they do lead to positive outcomes.”
During the podcast, Rebecca - the 2025 winner of Combating Violence Against Women and Young Girls (VAWG) award at the West Country Women Awards, sponsored by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner – explained the important work being carried out by community safety partnerships across the peninsula to tackle VAWG.
She said: “Our approach is very much around looking at the whole community resolution. We're fully aware that there's lots of work focusing on those people that do come forward to report, but we don't want that trauma to have happened in the first place. We want a culture shift.
“What we're hearing from the young people that we work with is that an awful lot of harmful sexual behaviour has become really normalised. They wouldn't even think to report it because that's what happens as a young person.
“What we're doing is working with young people to tell them that isn't okay, to tell them what a healthy relationship is, to make it clear that they understand consent, and to talk about the impacts of the pornography that they're watching.”
The importance of working collaboratively with other agencies to find solutions including the police, social services, youth services, housing providers and addiction services was highlighted by Rebecca who recalled a previous incident at the location where the podcast was recorded - Newton Abbot’s Courtenay Park.
She told how disturbing voyeurism claims of men taking photographs of young girls under the doors of public toilets in the park were tackled after the community safety partnership worked with the council to instal panels to cover the gaps under the toilet cubicles in just two weeks.
Rebecca said: “While we weren’t aware of any incidents actually taking place the fear was in the community and that had to be responded to.”
She also explained how powerful community protection warnings (CPWs) can be. She recalled how a man was reported to be upskirting teenagers on buses but it was very difficult to obtain evidence. Working with the police, the community safety partnership secured a CPW to stop him travelling on buses in the district. There have been no further incidents reported since.
In the podcast, Commissioner Hernandez told how VAWG has been an issue throughout the 10 years she has served as PCC For Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and her frustration with ‘poor’ criminal justice results for victims and the latest statistics (below) which show that it has become an epidemic.
She said: “Most women have been a victim of some sort, whether it's from street harassment all the way up to non-fatal strangulation or even murder. This is why we want to have the conversation about men. It is time for men to help us to step up and change their behaviours because I think some of them don't even realise that they are being harmful. They've normalised it among themselves and that's the sort of trend that we need to break in society.”
