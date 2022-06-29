Sylvia Plath plaque debate

North Tawton Town Hall where the plaque for Ted Hughes is located

North Tawton Town Council has decided to refuse a parishioner’s request to place a blue plaque in the town to commemorate Sylvia Plath.

The council decided at its last meeting that the parishioner had not put forward a compelling enough argument and would not go ahead with the idea.

Cllr Christian Martin said: ‘I don’t think that the parishioner has put forward a strong enough argument so I suggest we reject it.’