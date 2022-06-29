Sylvia Plath plaque debate
Monday 11th July 2022 4:00 pm
Share
North Tawton Town Hall where the plaque for Ted Hughes is located
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
North Tawton Town Council has decided to refuse a parishioner’s request to place a blue plaque in the town to commemorate Sylvia Plath.
The council decided at its last meeting that the parishioner had not put forward a compelling enough argument and would not go ahead with the idea.
Cllr Christian Martin said: ‘I don’t think that the parishioner has put forward a strong enough argument so I suggest we reject it.’
Ms Plath lived in the town briefly with her husband, fellow poet Ted Hughes. Mr Hughes is already commemorated as a former parishioner on a plaque in the town.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |