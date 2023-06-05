With the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust's (DMAT) proposed staffing restructure on the way, we want to know your thoughts!
Take part in our survey here:
In March, DMAT announced it was considering a staffing restructure proposal, which proved controversial in the local community. Originally DMAT proposed that:
- Teaching assistants limited to Reception and Key Stage 1 (Years One and Two) classes
- Only three full time equivalent (FTE) higher level teaching assistant posts across the trust
- A reduction in the number of teaching staff by 0.27 FTE
- Reduced administration roles in schools as this work would be carried out in a centralised hub
- No finance assistant role as no financial administration will take place in the secondary schools
However, following a consultation period the trust has said that 'a number of changes and amendments have been made to the original proposal' and admitted that 'it has been necessary and needed to widen our communication to include parents and carers.'
The new proposals include:
- A reduction in the number of teaching assistants and higher level teaching assistants (HLTA) from 83.91 full time equivalent (FTE) to 59.15 FTE.
- An increase in the number of teaching and leadership staff by 1.59 FTE.
- A reduction in the number of technicians by 1.70 FTE. The remaining technicians will be given additional duties such as covering science and food technology lessons when needed.
- Teaching assistant support will be given to children in mixed age classes (Years 3-6) in the morning. Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP) - a plan for young people under 25 in education who need additional support to that provided by the school - will be allocated to SEND children on a pupil-by-pupil basis.