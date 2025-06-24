One of the organisers of this year’s Tavistock Pride - the fourth - says it is more important than ever after a Supreme Court ruling over what makes someone a man or a woman.
Tavistock Pride is being staged on Saturday, July 5, on Tavistock Meadows, from 12 noon to 6pm. The event is designed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity and is open to everyone to enjoy a variety of fun. The day starts with a lively procession round the town with community groups and individuals dressed to impress, accompanied by music.
This vibrant festival promises a day filled with colour, music, and joy, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate our diverse LGBTQIA+ community.
The Supreme Court’s judgment, in a ground-breaking case, was that the legal definition of a woman and a man is determined by biological sex. This has implications for sex discrimination laws and, say equal rights campaigners, for attitudes to transgender people.
Julu Irvine, one of the organisers, said: “Tavi Pride will be a fantastic day filled with a variety of events, and live entertainment. It begins with a march through the town, to show solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community in Tavistock and beyond, as a symbol of strength and visibility.
“Then there’s undercover live music all day, drag acts, street entertainment and lots of local stalls and food vendors.”
She added: “Tavi Pride is even more relevant and important now, after the Supreme Court decision. This states that for legal purposes, sex refers to biological sex and not gender identity, restricting access to single sex spaces and public services for trans and intersex individuals.
“This has had a huge impact on our trans and intersex community and we stand with them. This ruling shows us that Pride events are still important – particularly in small towns – as we look at all there is still left to do, to give equal rights to LGBTQIA+ people."
Cllr Mandy Ewings, West Devon Borough Council leader, said: “Pride is not just a celebration; it's a powerful statement of unity and acceptance. At West Devon Borough Council, we believe in the importance of creating a community where everyone feels valued and respected. Supporting Tavistock Pride is a reflection of our dedication to inclusivity and our recognition of the diverse voices that make our community strong."
The Tavistock Pride festival will feature a procession through the town, finishing with a festival at The Meadows. With a range of activities, including live music, poetry readings, circus workshops, and more, the event aims to create a welcoming atmosphere where everyone can come together to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.
Join us in celebrating Tavistock Pride and showing your support for inclusivity in West Devon. Together, we can create a community where everyone is free to be themselves.
Organisers are also appealing for volunteers to support with stewarding the procession and access to the stands and events, setting up and packing up the attractions. Volunteers are asked to email: [email protected] to sign up for a shift.
