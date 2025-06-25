Tavistock Lions are holding a raffle at Morrisons in the week leading up to the start of Carnival Week.
The Lions, with support from Morrisons, are offering the chance to win a trolley full of goodies valued around £100.
Tickets at £1 each will be on sale at the entrance to Morrisons from Tuesday, July 8 to Saturday, July 12 with the draw taking place at Carnival Fun Day in the Meadows on Sunday, July 13..
The club thanked Morrisons staff for helping to choose items and allowing space in store to display the trolley and sell the tickets.
Last year, the raffle raised nearly £900 for local good causes and charities and the club is hoping to break the £1,000 mark this year.
