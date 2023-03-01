The local neighbourhood policing team in Tavistock were out on Tuesday educating dog walkers about livestock worrying and disturbance of ground nesting birds on the moor.
Working with the police’s rural affairs officers and representatives from Dartmoor Livestock Protection, NFU Mutual and the Dartmoor National Park, they spoke to to dog walkers and others out exploring on the moor and also placed signs at beauty spots to advise dog walkers of the issue.
A Tavistock Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: ‘Most dog walkers were doing the right thing and had their dogs on the lead; this is always going to be the preferred means of keeping dogs under control, especially with lambing season and bird nesting season around the corner.
'Please do not take your dog onto the moor and throw balls at flocks of sheep and let your dog chase and scatter the sheep as was witnessed in the Yelverton area yesterday.’
Tavistock police officers also visited Lifton Community Academy on Thursday to talk to parents about parking safely outside the school. Police officers are to return to the school on Thursday, March 16 to talk to Year 5 and 6 children about e-safety and bullying.