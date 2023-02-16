A great start for the Lambs as they took the game to the visitors creating a number of chances during the first half. As early as the eighth minute Ed Harrison worked himself to the by-line to send in a low cross for Liam Prynn to strike low and hard, but straight at the keeper. Josh Grant saw his effort deflect for a corner. Battle, on 20 minutes, got behind the defence and his lob over the keeper went agonisingly wide of the target.