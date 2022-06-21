Teachers race for life without cancer

Six staff members from St James Primary School recently took part in one of this year’s Race for Life events in support of their colleague Suzie Stevens, school principal.

Geraldine Carter, Emma Goodwin, Anne-Marie Lethbridge, Andy Bolton (representing Connie Bolton), Lora Medland and Rebecca Tooms took part in Exeter’s 5k Race for Life event on June 19 in the hope of raising £300 for Cancer Research UK.

Mrs Stevens said she was surprised and touched by the support of her colleagues who joined several members of her family on the run and smashed their £300 target.

Today, donations total £900 and are only expected to rise

Geraldine Carter, associate principal of St. James CofE Primary and Nursery School, said ‘We’re completely overwhelmed by our running total. We’ve had so much support from everyone at St James and the wider DMAT team. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, please keep it coming.’

Cancer Research UK estimates that one in two people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime, predicting that strain on cancer services will continue to grow due to rising cancer referrals and a growing population.

The charity’s research has shown that almost four in ten cancer cases are avoidable with smoking being the biggest preventable cause of cancer and obesity coming second.