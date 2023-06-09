Okehampton Flyers Gymnastics, Trampoline and DMT Club had 29 entries into the South West Challenge Cup Final in trampoline and DMT in Bath, with 10 gymnasts becoming Challenge Cup champions in their grades.
The regional competition series is run by British Gymnastics. To enter the South West regional final, gymnasts have to qualify by achieving set scores at regional qualifying competitions earlier in the season. At the final, gymnasts have the chance to compete for a place in the South West team.
Trampoline gymnasts perform two routines and double mini trampoline (DMT) gymnasts perform four passes in front of a panel of judges. They are marked for qualities such as good form, height, travel and difficulty.
Well done to the club’s Challenge Cup trampoline champions, Molly Thorn, Logan Neville, Kayla Prouse, Holly Bussell, Adam Hazucha and to Connie James, Evie Nicks, Adam Hazucha and Victoria Bristow for becoming Challenge Cup champions for DMT.
Silver medals went to Tabitha Weaver, Beatriz Gouveia, Chloe Bifani and Alexis Plant for trampoline, and to Adela Wrzecionko for DMT, with a bronze medal going to Charlotte Pickbourne for trampoline.
Well done also to Esther Smith, Connie James and Adela Wrzecionko for coming first, second and third in the open girl’s 11-12 trampoline and to Amelie West for coming third in the open 13-14 girls’ trampoline, a class where gymnasts practice their routines for British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics nationals.
Club gymnasts also achieved many top-10 places, two team golds and two team silvers over the day.
Head Coach Vicki Pritchard said: ‘The gymnasts did us proud with their routines and passes and the support they showed each other at the competition.
‘Thank you very much to our coaches who volunteered for the day including Beth, Teegan, Lucia and Sue, and our young helpers, also to Ann and Robin for judging, to Kirsty for organising our entries, and to everyone who bed marshalling and other official roles over the day.’
Okehampton Flyers has many more gymnasts preparing for regionals and nationals next season, and has set up new classes in trampolining and gymnastics.
Please contact [email protected] for more details or check out the club website at http://www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk or its Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers.