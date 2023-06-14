There is a chance to explore beautiful gardens in Hatherleigh this weekend as the town stages its open gardens weekend.
The event takes place on Saturday (June 17) between 12 noon and 4pm and Sunday, June 18 from 1-5pm. There will be ten gardens open as well as a garden studio, most of them in the town centre, as well as a garden studio or two.
Botanical artist Karen Austin will be demonstrating her techniques in the garden studio in Market Street on both days.
There willl be refreshements on both days, with cream teas at Old Schools on Sunday as well as cold drinks or tea and cake at some of the gardens on Saturday. There will also be light refreshments at Made-Well on both days until 4pm or later.
The day will finish at 4pm on Saturday as that is when the Colour Run — taking place on the same day to boost carnival funds — is due to begin.
Programmes, giving details of all the gardens, are available in advance from the Salar Gallery in Hatherleigh. After 1pm on Saturday, they are available from Wreyford, beside the Paper Shop.
There are a number of new gardens at this year’s event, including one at the Old Vicarage beside the churchyard and Church Lane. This hasn’t been opened as part of the event for 20 years and is the pride and joy of the current owners who have beeen working in it for the past few years. Another that hasn’t been open for years, is off Market Street and is described as a ‘haven of peace and birdsong just a few yards from the main street’ of the town.