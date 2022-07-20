Tennis contest raises hundreds

Thursday 28th July 2022
Okehampton Tennis-a-thon
Visitors could challenge themselves to a game of tennis with club members (Tindle )

The Okehampton Tennis Club raised hundreds of pounds for dementia charity Dementia UK, from its tennis-a-thon competition it held last weekend (July 17).

The tennis club raised a total of £204.76 in a national challenge which saw tennis clubs across the UK stage tennis-a-thons to raise money for Dementia UK.

Visitors were try their hand at a range of challenges including playing a game against club members, hitting as many balls as possible and testing their skills at tennis-themed coconut shy

The tennis-a-thon also opened the Okehampton Community and Recreation Association’s (OCRA’s) sports week which was put on to encourage residents to get more active.

