Hundreds gathered in Simmons Park in Okehampton on Sunday (July 9) to enjoy a day of fun and games in celebration of three significant anniversaries for the town.
Despite a few heavy showers, Okehampton residents ‘partied’ in the park to mark three historic moments: 400 years since the town received its charter from King James I in 1623, 150 years since Okehampton United Charities was founded and the 125th anniversary of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council.
Throughout the day, which ran from 10am to 8pm, visitors were treated to cream teas and a wide range of family activities, courtesy of the Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA).
Partygoers also got chance to peruse a wide variety of stalls from local businesses, charities and other organisations including Okehampton Guide Dogs, Everything Okehampton and Okehampton Community Garden.
Other stalls offered facepainting and hairbraiding for children while still more provided visitors with a range of food from pizzas to Jamaican cuisine.
While enjoying a scone and a cup of tea, residents also got the chance to view a specially-made timeline in order to learn more about the town’s history over the last 400 years. The timeline will now be moved to the Charter Hall.