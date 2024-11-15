You could be forgiven for thinking you are in a tropical gardens standing or walking in Okehampton’s Simmons Park, writes Guy Boswell.
There is a mini Niagra Falls gushing down the so-called dark (shaded) side of the valley alongside a glorious version of the best of the US autumn fall colours – in contrast is the imaginative play park on the opposite side.
Simmons Park has been recognised as one of the top public places in the country for environmental excellence as a Green Flag Community Award winner – the gardens version of the top Blue Flag beaches award.
This is combined with public access, education and engagement overseen by the town council’s park warden James McGahey who has introduced his first public guided walks and the first of the weekly Saturday worldwide park runs to be held in the town. Next he is planning a series of notices and signs to tell visitors what they are looking at – all made from fallen or felled trees from the park.
James has also overseen Okehampton’s new nature activity walk guide which encourages young families to explore the town’s green spaces such as Old Town Park, Tramline Woods, Fairplace Sensory Garden, Platts Meadow., the path to Ball Hill Woods and Simmons Park.
He said: “The parkrun and the guided walks are major steps in increasing the number of people enjoying the park and introducing them to what a wonderful place the park and our other green spaces.
“Simmons Park has been called the jewel in the crown of Okehampton or its green heart. We’ve been recognised nationally with the Green Flag Community Award and have the first activity and guide book and my really popular first guided walk.
“Ive been in post for six years and it has always been a very well looked after and well loved park, but my ambition was to bring it alive ecologically and with community involvement and its coming to fruition now.”