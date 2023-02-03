The annual citizen science project, organised by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) since 2014, asks land managers to spend 30 minutes checking in on their feathered friends, recording their numbers and submitting the results to the Trust. The aim is to encourage farmers and gamekeepers to support farmland birds and to highlight the hard work already done by many of them to help reverse species’ declines. The count gives a vital national snapshot of the health of the UK’s farmland birdlife.