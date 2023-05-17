DARTMOOR Zoo's male African lion Jasiri has died, due to 'complications with his health and advancing age'.
Throughout his life, Jasiri was a centrepiece of the zoo, with keepers reporting that his roar could be heard from as far as five miles away.
At the age of 16, Jasiri was already into his sunset years, with lions living an average of 16-18 years. Despite the best efforts of his keepers and specialist vets, 'his age had indeed caught up with him, and he was telling us it was time to move on.'
A statement from Dartmoor Zoo read: 'It is with great sadness, we must announce the passing of our incredible male African lion Jasiri. Due to complications with his health and advancing age, we made the tough decision this morning to say goodbye. It was clear that after everything medically that the team of specialist veterinarians and keepers had tried, his age had indeed caught up with him, and he was telling us it was time to move on.
'With an average life span of 16-18 years old in a zoo setting, Jasiri reaching 16 years old was a testament to the fantastic care he got while living with us from the talented zookeepers.
'Jasiri will always be remembered as a true king of Dartmoor Zoo, with his unmistakable roar every morning and evening like clockwork that could be heard up to 5 miles away. He was a large and in charge character that always made his presence known and, with adoration, was very protective over his partner Kimya.
'Jasiri made you work for his trust; however, once earned, he would look to you for comfort and attention as if you were part of his inner circle. He was often caught rolling around on his back, playing with his feet like a cub or sauntering over and rubbing on the fence with a snarl or roar to remind you of who is boss. Of course, it was always him. We are all hurting now that you are gone, and a massive piece of our zoo will be missing, but we are happy you are now at rest and no longer dealing with your ailments. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.'
Jasiri had been a much-loved resident of the zoo, and the announcement triggered an outpouring of sadness and fond memories on Facebook. One fan commented: 'Absolutely gutted. He was a magnificent cat. On my many visits to the zoo I have took 100s of photos of him. So very sad. Thoughts are with his keepers and those that also work at the zoo. I will miss his roars.'
Another wrote: 'Loved that boy. So happy I got to see him and that I have his footprint hanging in my home. RIP Jasiri.'